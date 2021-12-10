Enjoy sparkling sights and holiday nights in a historic setting in Bourbon County. The fourth annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill features a three-acre display of thousands of twinkling lights, the Gingerbread House Exhibit, and the Artisans' Market & Holiday Cafe. Tickets are $5 per person, and children seven and younger get in free. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.mustardseedhill.events/.
4th annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill, holiday lights on display through January
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 14:45:27-05
