4th of July parties at Liquor Barn

You can get into the 4th of July spirit with spirits and everything else you need at Liquor Barn. Jennifer Palumbo visits the Hamburg store in Lexington to help you plan a patriotic party with help from Pam Silence, customer concierge. They also show you how to make a red, white, and blue cocktail. Liquor Barn has locations across Kentucky and offers delivery and curbside pickup at stores. They also have a price-match guarantee. That means if a competitor within a store’s geographic trade area offers a lower price on any item that Liquor Barn carries in that store, simply show an advertisement or receipt for that price, and they will sell you that item at the same price at that store.
Liquor Barn Hamburg Store
Address: 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington
Phone: (859) 294-5700
Website: Liquor Barn
App: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App
4th of July Cocktail
- 1 ½ ounces grenadine
- 3 ounces lemonade
- 1 ounce vodka
- 1 ounce blue curacao
Glitter
Add grenadine to a tall glass then add ice. Mix together the vodka and lemonade. Slowly pour in the lemonade. Place a spoon upside down over the glass and slowly pour the blue curacao over the spoon. You could also make this a mocktail by using a non-alcoholic blue curacao syrup.