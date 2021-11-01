The Kentucky State Police Foundation supports the KSP and employees by raising money and awareness about the work they do. The foundation gives back to the community in many ways, and now it needs the public's help. Executive Director Hank Patton and KSP Trooper Corey King talk about the Gold for Gray Virtual Auction and how it helps the KSP. You can bid on auction items from November 1-10 at https://kspfoundation.org/.
5th annual Gold for Gray Auction benefits Kentucky State Police Nov. 1-10
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 14:28:23-04
