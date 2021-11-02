Two ways to join 6th annual Veterans VA5K happening November 6 & 7

Veterans Day is next Thursday and this weekend you can show your support for the men and women who served our country and help the VA Medical Centers in Lexington.

The Lexington Division of Community Corrections and Columbia Gas of Kentucky are sponsoring the Sixth Annual Veterans VA5K.

The Veterans VA5K is this weekend with two different ways to join. The in-person event will be Sunday at 1:00 PM at the Lexington VA Medical center at 2250 Leestown Road. The virtual event is Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit veteransva5k.com.