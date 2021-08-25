A banner of John Schlarman now hangs at Kroger Field

The University of Kentucky football program is honoring a legend in a big way. A banner of John Schlarman is now hanging at Kroger Field. It includes one of the late coach's signature sayings, "You come together, nobody can stop you." The former UK football star and offensive line coach died from cancer in November 2020. His widow LeeAnne Schlarman and their four children took part in the unveiling of the banner. It hangs on the side of the stadium facing the Nutter Training Facility.