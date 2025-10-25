A big night for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass wrapped up its annual "Big in the Bluegrass" fundraising gala with strong results as the organization prepares for 2026 programming and an upcoming holiday initiative. The gala highlighted corporate partners and recognized Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year award recipients while raising funds through donations and a silent auction.

"We are still counting, but it does look like we're going to come very close if not exceeding our goal," said Jen Goble, Community Engagement and Marketing Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. "We're so grateful to all of our sponsors, to our donors, everyone who came, and everyone who participated in our silent auction."

All funds raised go directly back into programming, with 100% of dollars supporting recruitment of new mentors, enhanced programming for current participants, marketing efforts and community outreach across Central Kentucky. While physically located in Fayette County, the organization serves the entire Central Kentucky region.

The organization's next major initiative is "Bikes for the Holidays," which provides brand new bicycles to all children who joined the program since January 1st. Unlike many items these children typically receive as hand-me-downs, the bikes are specifically chosen for each child based on their favorite colors and proper sizing, determined through conversations with parents and mentors.

"These bikes are meant just for them," Goble said. "It's a wonderful day they come out, they get their bikes, they get fitted new helmets and everything."

The organization emphasizes that mentoring doesn't require special skills or superhero qualities - just time and caring, with a commitment of about an hour per week.

"It doesn't take a superhero to be a mentor. It takes time and caring. It takes an hour a week," Goble said. "If you want to be a mentor, you can be a mentor. You can step up and be that person for another kid."

Those interested in becoming mentors can visit Home - BBBSBG for more information.