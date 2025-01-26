A Big Year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that inspire the power and promise of youth. In 2024, the non-profit organization served 238 children with 12,376 hours of mentoring. 2025 is off to a big start with Meredith Downey Watts named executive director, and Chick-fil-A selecting BBBSBG as a True Inspiration Awards grant recipient.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

Phone: (859) 231-8181

Email: info@bbbs-bluegrass.org

