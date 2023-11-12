A celebration of music at OperaLex's Encore

Enjoy a night of dinner, dancing, and music at OperaLex's Encore! The annual party with a purpose raises money for the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre program and its students. Dr. Everett McCorvey, director of UK Opera Theatre, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of this year's event with the theme "A Gala Night of Blue and White." Encore will be Saturday, November 18 at the UK Gatton Student Center Ballroom. The party begins at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are available at https://operalex.org/encore/. If you can't attend, you can still bid on auction items at https://operalex.org/encore/.