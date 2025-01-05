A new year at Immanuel Baptist Church

Watch Now
This is expected to be another big year for Immanuel Baptist Church. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to reflect on 2024 and look ahead to 2025. Keith Wilson from the Tates Creek campus and Peyton Trapnell from the Georgetown campus perform "Be Thou My Vision."

Immanuel Baptist Church
Phone: (859) 685-3200
Website: Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY

Tates Creek Campus

3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington

Armstrong Mill Campus

2261 Armstrong Mill, Lexington

Winchester Road Campus
4451 Winchester Road, Lexington

Georgetown Campus
1080 Cardinal Drive

