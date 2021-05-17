A Passion for Fashion: Albert Couture Charity Fashion Gala

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Albert Lukonga came to Kentucky for a better life, and he's making the most of his home away from home. His dream of being a fashion designer is coming true with Albert Couture in downtown Lexington.

His shop is located at 110 W. Vine Street, Suite 507. To set up an appointment, call (859) 433-9328. He also talks about the Albert Couture Charity Fashion Gala at the Kentucky Castle on Friday, June 4. He is donating all the proceeds to charity. Tickets are on sale now at albertcouture.com.