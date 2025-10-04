A taste of Beech Springs Table in Winchester

Enjoy mouthwatering meals and Southern hospitality at Beech Springs Table Eatery and Market in Winchester. The charming downtown cafe offers delicious dishes made from regionally sourced ingredients, along with daily specials, a selection of beers and cocktails, and desserts. It also has a cooler stocked with quality products from local artisans that you can buy and enjoy at home. Owner Shawnee Schoon joins us to share what makes Beech Springs Table special.

Beech Springs Table

Address: 31 East Broadway Street, Suite B, Winchester

Phone: (859) 744-2868

Facebook:


