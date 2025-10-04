Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

A taste of Beech Springs Table in Winchester

Beech Springs Table in Winchester
beech springs.png
Posted
and last updated

Enjoy mouthwatering meals and Southern hospitality at Beech Springs Table Eatery and Market in Winchester. The charming downtown cafe offers delicious dishes made from regionally sourced ingredients, along with daily specials, a selection of beers and cocktails, and desserts. It also has a cooler stocked with quality products from local artisans that you can buy and enjoy at home. Owner Shawnee Schoon joins us to share what makes Beech Springs Table special.

Beech Springs Table
Address: 31 East Broadway Street, Suite B, Winchester
Phone: (859) 744-2868
Facebook: (20+) Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!