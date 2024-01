Whether you are a seasoned bourbon enthusiast or new to the world of whiskey, BourbonCon 2024 in Lexington is the place to be. More than 30 distilleries will take part in two days of bourbon tastings, cooking demonstrations, restaurant pop-ups, live entertainment and more.

BourbonCon 2024 Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20 Lexington Marriott Griffin Gate Golf Resort & Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike Tickets: bourbonconlex.com