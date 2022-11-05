Watch Now
A taste of Cuba at Hola Havana Cuban Cuisine

Enjoy a taste of Cuba in Lexington with authentic and award-winning dishes made from secret family recipes.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 05, 2022
A family-owned restaurant is cooking up Cuban cravings in Lexington. Hola Havana Cuban Cuisine serves authentic and award-winning dishes and drinks. Owners Antonio Palma and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Martinez, are sharing their passion for Cuba with family recipes passed down through generations. With their Half-Off Dining Deal, you spend $25 and get a $50 voucher. Sign up at LEX 18 Deals.

Hola Havana Cuban Cuisine is in Man o'War Place off Richmond Road at 115 North Locust Hill, Suite 109b. For more information, call (859) 523-6276 and visit their website Hola-Havana.

