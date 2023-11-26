A taste of Dahlhus Fudge

Dahlhus Fudge is a small batch, artisanal fudge company in Lexington. Adam Dahl turned his passion for the sweet treats into a profession. He makes everything by hand in small amounts so that every pack you receive is the best possible quality. No two batches will be exactly alike. This year Dahl is offering an Advent calendar with fudge. He recently opened a shop on Woodland Avenue and offers nationwide shipping.

Dahlhus Fudge: 219 Woodland Avenue, Lexington

Phone: (859) 407-1244

Website:https://www.dahlhusfudge.com/

