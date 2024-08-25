A taste of Kentucky Strong Barbeque

A taste of Kentucky Strong Barbecue: You can cater your tailgate with mouthwatering meals from Kentucky Strong Barbecue in Lexington. This season, you can find their delicious dishes at their food truck at Kroger Field for every UK football home game. They also have a cafe inside Paul Miller Ford at 975 East New Circle Road in Lexington. Adam Lawhorn, Kentucky Strong Market Manager/Pitmaster, and Tyler Simpson, Pitmaster, share the story of Kentucky Strong Barbecue that is Kentucky raised and braised.

Kentucky Strong Barbecue

Phone: (859) 285-2283

Website: KYSTRONGBBQ