A taste of Mexico at La Doña in Lexington

(LEX 18) — Lexington has a new family-owned restaurant that is a taste of Mexico with delicious dishes and drinks. La Doña offers the traditional flavors of Mexican cooking with authentic recipes. They serve breakfast through dinner with mouth-watering meals including their famous burritos, pozoles, quesadillas, and tacos. They also offer catering that is perfect for work lunches, tailgates, and special events.
The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 2220 Nicholasville Road, Suite 102, in the Zandale Shopping Center. For more information, call (859) 303-8978. Check out their menu and place orders for delivery or pickup at https://ladonalexington.com/.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 09:30:17-04
