A taste of the Beer Cheese Festival

Thousands of people flock to Winchester every summer for the annual Beer Cheese Festival in the place where it was born. You can taste beer cheese from across the Bluegrass and beyond, shop, and enjoy live music. The 2023 Beer Cheese Festival is Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Winchester. For more information, check out https://beercheesefestival.com/about/history/.