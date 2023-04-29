A taste of the Derby with Hall's Benedictine Spread

Get a taste of the Derby with Hall's Benedictine Cucumber Spread.

Hall's Chief Party Chef Lindsey Cook joins Jennifer Palumbo to show you different ways you can enjoy the Southern staple, from sandwiches and cheese boards to deviled eggs.

She also shows you how to make Hall's Benedictine Cabbage Salad.

Hall's Benedictine Cabbage Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 small head of cabbage (or one

3 small cucumbers, diced in small pieces

1 C frozen sweet corn, thawed

1 C ham, diced in small pieces

1/3 C scallions

½ a lemon squeezed

2 T apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dill weed

¼ C sugar

1 8oz container Hall's Benedictine spread

½ t salt

½ t pepper

Instructions:

1. Slice the cabbage into strips, just like you would for coleslaw.

2. Cut the cucumbers and ham into small cubes

3. Place all the ingredients into a large bowl and mix well.

Chill

Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, or longer if you prefer a softer coleslaw.

