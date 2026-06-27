A taste of The Trustees' Table at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Take a trip to Harrodsburg to enjoy traditional favorites and seasonal Kentucky dishes prepared with straight-from-the-garden ingredients.

The Trustees' Table's menus celebrate Shaker Village's roots by featuring dishes made of seasonal ingredients from our garden and local farmers. The menus offer dishes inspired by the seasons, changing based on the freshest locally available ingredients.

The Trustees' Table's family-style dinner menu brings a rotating selection of fresh-from-the-earth sides. Whether it's your first visit or a beloved tradition, every meal connects you to the land, the season and the people who tend it.