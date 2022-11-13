Versailles and Midway are getting in the holiday spirit, and you are invited to shop, eat, and enjoy all the festivities! Emily Downey, executive director of Woodford County Tourism, and Reagan Berry, owner of My Darling & Company, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about all the ways to enjoy "A Wonderful Woodford Christmas." For a complete list of events, visit A Wonderful Woodford Christmas – Merry Christmas from The City of Versailles and Woodford County!.

You can shop My Darling & Co. at their store at 104 South Main Street in Versailles, and visit their website My Darling & Co. (newstarsouth.com).