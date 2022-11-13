Watch Now
The Holidays are just around the corner, and this is the perfect time to take a trip to Woodford County. Joining me now are Emily Downey, she is the executive director of Woodford County Tourism. Along with Ragan Barry, the owner of Darling and Company, a new business and for sales.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 12, 2022
Versailles and Midway are getting in the holiday spirit, and you are invited to shop, eat, and enjoy all the festivities! Emily Downey, executive director of Woodford County Tourism, and Reagan Berry, owner of My Darling & Company, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about all the ways to enjoy "A Wonderful Woodford Christmas." For a complete list of events, visit A Wonderful Woodford Christmas – Merry Christmas from The City of Versailles and Woodford County!.

You can shop My Darling & Co. at their store at 104 South Main Street in Versailles, and visit their website My Darling & Co. (newstarsouth.com).

