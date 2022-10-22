Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first store in Lexington

Lexington has a new place to shop for everything from UK gear to grills. We'll take you inside the new Academy Sports and Outdoors store off Nicholasville Road.
download (2).png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 19:30:52-04

Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened its first store in Lexington. The 79,000-square foot store features a wide selection of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products, footwear, apparel and much more. It also has a section dedicated to University of Kentucky fans. Jennifer Palumbo takes you inside the store at 3220 Nicholasville Road, Suite 175, in the South Park Shopping Center. For more information, call (859) 436-6582 or visit https://www.academy.com/.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!