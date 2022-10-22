Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first store in Lexington

Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened its first store in Lexington. The 79,000-square foot store features a wide selection of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products, footwear, apparel and much more. It also has a section dedicated to University of Kentucky fans. Jennifer Palumbo takes you inside the store at 3220 Nicholasville Road, Suite 175, in the South Park Shopping Center. For more information, call (859) 436-6582 or visit https://www.academy.com/.