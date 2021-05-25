ACTivate (Artists with Purpose) present Cabaret for Change and 'Into the Woods Jr.'

Enjoy an evening under the stars in Lexington and help an important cause. The organization ACTivate will present Cabaret for Change and "Into the Woods Jr." at MoonDance Amphitheater. Shows are Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. You can get tickets at activate.ludus.com. Artistic Director Vanessa Becker Weig gives us a preview of the party with a purpose.