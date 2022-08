LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The flooding in eastern Kentucky hits home for some famous faces. Country music stars Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers are natives of the area and have been back home helping areas dealing with the devastation.

Actress and model Rebecca Gayheart is from Knott County and still has family in the region. She talks to LEX 18's Nancy Cox about how she is giving back to the place that holds a special place in her heart.