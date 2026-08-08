Ale-8-One in Winchester celebrates a century

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ale-8-One is celebrating a century in Winchester. The iconic Kentucky drink is marking the milestone in 2026 with commemorative bottles, special events, and giveaways.

Gov. Beshear declared Aug. 1 Ale-8-One Day, and the company and community celebrated in downtown Winchester. Ale-8-One was first sampled at the 1926 Clark County fair, where a slogan contest was held. “A Late One” was the winning entry.