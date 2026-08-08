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Ale-8-One in Winchester celebrates a century

BOTB: Ale-8-One celebrates a century
BOTB: Ale-8-One celebrates a century
Ale-8-One in Winchester celebrates a century
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WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ale-8-One is celebrating a century in Winchester. The iconic Kentucky drink is marking the milestone in 2026 with commemorative bottles, special events, and giveaways.

Gov. Beshear declared Aug. 1 Ale-8-One Day, and the company and community celebrated in downtown Winchester.  Ale-8-One was first sampled at the 1926 Clark County fair, where a slogan contest was held. “A Late One” was the winning entry.

Ale-8-One
Address: 25 Carol Road, Winchester, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 744-3484
Website: Ale-8-One

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