Alex Miller, country artist, releases new music

Country artist Alex Miller is making music again. The American Idol alum from Garrard County has released a new EP, My Daddy's Dad, which features five new singles. The title track pays tribute to his late grandfather, GB Miller. Alex joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the man who inspired his love of country music, and he performs My Daddy's Dad. Follow Alex and check out his new music at Alex Miller Country.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 19:30:06-04
