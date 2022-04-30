Watch
Alex Miller joins us to talk about his newest release

Alex Miller preforms 'Breaking the Bank'
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 30, 2022
Garrard County teen Alex Miller has released his first album.

The country music artist and former American Idol contestant joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about making his new album 'Miller Time,' making the Billboard Country Chart for the first time, and performing at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour on Monday, May 2 at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington.

Tickets are on sale at WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour.

He also sings 'Breaking the Bank' and 'My Old Kentucky Home.' You can follow Alex Miller at Alex Miller (alexmillercountry.com).

