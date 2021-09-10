Alex Miller performs at the Kentucky Proud Festival this weekend

Alex Miller made a name for himself on American Idol winning over fans with his heart of gold and musical talent. The Garrard County teen is back in Kentucky getting ready for a concert at the Kentucky Proud Festival. He will be performing Sunday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Marketplace. The country music singer talks about his life after American Idol and performs his new single, "I'm over you so get over me." Keep up with Alex on his website https://alexmillercountry.com/