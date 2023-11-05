American Heart Association honors heroes

The American Heart Association is honoring heroes through its annual Leaders of Impact campaign. This year eight Kentuckians are nominees. They are raising awareness and funds about the important work being done by the organization. Andrea Ooten, executive director of the American Heart Association of Central and Eastern Kentucky, and Carol Russell, Leaders of Impact nominee, join Jennifer Palumbo on this week’s show.
Learn more about the campaign at ww2.heart.org.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 09:30:11-05
