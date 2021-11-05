American Idol's Alex Miller performs National Anthem at UK football game Saturday

From American Idol to Kroger Field, Alex Miller's is a rising star in country music.

The 18-year-old from Garrard County's life has changed a lot in the past year.

He has a new single and music video for his song "Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya!"

The lifelong UK fan will see another dream come true tomorrow at Kroger Field when he performs the National Anthem ahead of the football game.

Alex Miller's new video for "Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya," debuts November 12 on CMT.

Keep up with Alex on his website Alex Miller (alexmillercountry.com).