American Rodeo comes to Lexington

American Rodeo Contender Tournament
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 28, 2023
Hundreds of the best rodeo athletes will compete at the Kentucky Horse Park for a chance to win one million dollars at the richest single-day rodeo in the world.

The American Rodeo Contender Tournament East Regional Finals will be Friday, February 10 from 7:30 - 10:00pm at Alltech Arena.

Three-time world champion Tim O'Connell joins Jennifer to take you behind the scenes of the action-packed event.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/ose/The-Contender-Tournament-Regional-Finals/.

