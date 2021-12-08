Ana Gasteyer's 'Sugar & Booze' tour coming to Danville

Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer is doing it all, from the comedy stage to the musical stage. She is jazzing up the holidays with her "Sugar & Booze Live Tour" that is coming to Kentucky. The actress, comedienne and singer joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her tour, her new Christmas movie, and her new NBC comedy American Auto. Gasteyer will be performing at the Norton Center for the Arts at Centre College in Danville on Friday, December 10. Tickets are available at https://nortoncenter.com/events/ana-gasteyer-sugar-and-booze/.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 15:12:57-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.