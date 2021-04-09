Anna Tarullo talks big week for Big Blue Nation

(LEX 18) —BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer to talk about a big week for Big Blue Nation. They breakdown Anna’s interview with new Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe, UK football’s 5-star recruit Jackson Smith from Boyle County High School, and UK baseball’s big win over Louisville and their SEC showdown this weekend against LSU.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:03:09-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.