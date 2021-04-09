Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Anna Tarullo talks big week for Big Blue Nation

items.[0].videoTitle
BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer to talk about a big week for Big Blue Nation. They breakdown Anna’s interview with new Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe, UK football’s 5-star recruit Jackson Smith from Boyle County High School, and UK baseball’s big win over Louisville and their SEC showdown this weekend against LSU.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:03:09-04

(LEX 18) —BBN Tonight co-host Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer to talk about a big week for Big Blue Nation. They breakdown Anna’s interview with new Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe, UK football’s 5-star recruit Jackson Smith from Boyle County High School, and UK baseball’s big win over Louisville and their SEC showdown this weekend against LSU.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight