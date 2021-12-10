Anna Tarullo from BBN Tonight joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about Matthew Mitchell's return to Rupp Arena, the 10th-ranked men's trip to South Bend to take on Notre Dame, and more postseason honors for UK football players. Watch BBN Tonight weeknights and 7:30 p.m. and Gameday Saturdays at 9 a.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.
Anna Tarullo talks UK basketball vs. Notre Dame, UK football postseason
