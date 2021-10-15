Anna Tarullo previews UK vs. #1 Georgia game

What a weekend for Big Blue Nation! We're counting down to 11th ranked Kentucky and top-ranked Georgia.

We have team coverage from our BBN crew. Anna Tarullo is in Athens right now, which is not her first time. Anna graduated with a degree from the Grady School of Journalism.

Georgia might be red, but there is a lot of blue and white out there! The crowd has been a big factor in Kentucky wins. That will be a factor at Sanford Stadium which can seat nearly 93-thousand fans. It's time for Kentucky's offense to shine.

Georgia's defense is far and away the best in the country, but, they haven't gone against an offensive line like Kentucky's Kirby Smart said it preseason that Kentucky is always one of the most physical or the most physical games they play each year.

Especially since this Georgia team is a bit banged up. Stetson Bennett will most likely play in place of dynamo quarterback, JT Daniels who's put with a shoulder injury. Starting safety, Chris Smith, and starting left tackle, Jamaree Salyer.

But of course, what makes Georgia so good is it's next man up and there's usually not a big drop-off.

Georgia's defense has only allowed two touchdowns all season and has outscored their opponents 239-33.