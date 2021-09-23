Asbury University is teaming up with Lexington Christian Academy to give students a chance to get college credit with a tuition match. Dr. Kevin Brown, Asbury University president, and Dr. Scott Wells, LCA Head of School, talk about how the partnership will help students and their families.
Asbury University partnering with LCA to give some students college credit with tuition match
Posted at 3:05 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:05:04-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.