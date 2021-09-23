Watch
Asbury University partnering with LCA to give some students college credit with tuition match

Asbury University is teaming up with Lexington Christian Academy to give students a chance to get college credit with a tuition match.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:05:04-04

Asbury University is teaming up with Lexington Christian Academy to give students a chance to get college credit with a tuition match. Dr. Kevin Brown, Asbury University president, and Dr. Scott Wells, LCA Head of School, talk about how the partnership will help students and their families.

