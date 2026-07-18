'Ask the Lawyer': Five things to know before you hire a lawyer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — This edition of 'Ask the Lawyer' with Peterson Law Office has five things you need to know before you hire a lawyer. Justin Peterson and Masten Childers, III, join Jennifer Palumbo.
Peterson Law Office is a private practice personal injury law firm founded by Justin Peterson. Recently, he partnered with the prestigious firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston to expand their personal injury, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse legal resources.
Peterson Law Office
Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 469-6390
Website: Peterson Law Office | Peterson Law Office