'Ask the Lawyer': Five things to know before you hire a lawyer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — This edition of 'Ask the Lawyer' with Peterson Law Office has five things you need to know before you hire a lawyer. Justin Peterson and Masten Childers, III, join Jennifer Palumbo.

Peterson Law Office is a private practice personal injury law firm founded by Justin Peterson. Recently, he partnered with the prestigious firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston to expand their personal injury, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse legal resources.