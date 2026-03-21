"Ask the Lawyer" March questions with Peterson Law Office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Justin Peterson, founding partner of Peterson Law Office, and Masten Childers, III, managing partner of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, join Jennifer Palumbo with important information about personal injury cases.

Peterson Law Office is a private practice personal injury law firm founded by Lexington attorney Justin Peterson. Prior to becoming a successful full-time personal injury attorney, he represented several of the nation's largest insurance carriers, businesses, and trucking companies, both defending and evaluating their claims.

Recently the firm partnered with the prestigious firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston to significantly expand their personal injury, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse legal resources.

This partnership has created one of the largest personal injury law firms in the state of Kentucky with more than 200 attorneys. That amount of legal experience coupled with a client-centered approach means clients get the best possible legal representation without losing that personal attention.

Peterson Law Office works on a 100% contingency basis. That means if they take your case, you will never have to write a check for services regardless of the outcome. Call now for a free case evaluation.

Peterson Law Office

Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 469-6390

Website: Peterson Law Office | Peterson Law Office