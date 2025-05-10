Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

'Ask the Lawyer' with Justin Peterson: Delivery drivers

jp.png
Posted
and last updated

Justin Peterson, founding attorney of Peterson Law Office in Lexington, answers legal questions about delivery drivers in this edition of Ask the Lawyer. If you have a question for Peterson, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and he may answer it in an upcoming show.
Peterson Law Office believes in doing everything they can for Kentucky residents who have been injured due to negligence or wrongful acts. They take a client-centered approach to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet and move forward after tragedy strikes.

Peterson Law Office
Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington
Phone: (859) 469-6390
Website: Lexington Personal Injury Lawyers - Peterson Law Office  

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!