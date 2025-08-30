"Ask the Lawyer" with Justin Peterson from Peterson Law Office

Peterson Law Office believes in doing everything they can for Kentucky residents who have been injured due to negligence or otherwise wrongful acts. They take a client-centered approach to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet again and move forward after tragedy strikes. Peterson Law Office is Kentucky's most powerful Plaintiff's Law firm and one of Kentucky's largest law firms with more than 200 attorneys.

In this month's edition of "Ask the Lawyer," Founding Attorney Justin Peterson joins Jennifer Palumbo with important information about back-to-school safety.

Peterson Law Office

Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington

Phone: (859) 469-6390

Website: Lexington Personal Injury Lawyers - Peterson Law Office

