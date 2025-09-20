"Ask the Lawyer" with Justin Peterson of Peterson Law Office

Justin Peterson, founding attorney of Peterson Law Office in Lexington, joins Jennifer Palumbo to answer legal questions in another edition of "Ask the Lawyer." In this month's segment, he tackles the topics of responsibility and rights when it comes to outdoor events including festivals and concerts.

Peterson Law Office believes in doing everything they can for Kentuckians who have been injured due to negligence or otherwise wrongful acts. They take a client-centered approach to help victims get back on their feet again and move forward after tragedy strikes. If you have suffered from an injury that could have and should have been prevented, they encourage you to call them. The firm handles personal injury cases including car and truck crashes, medical malpractice, wrongful death, premises liability, nursing home abuse, workplace injuries and more.

Peterson Law Office

Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington

Phone: (859) 469-6390

Website: Lexington Personal Injury Lawyers - Peterson Law Office