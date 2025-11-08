"Ask the Lawyer" with Justin Peterson of Peterson Law Office: Medical malpractice

In this edition of "Ask the Lawyer," Justin Peterson, founding attorney of Peterson Law Office in Lexington answers questions about medical malpractice. If you have a question for Justin Peterson, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and he may answer it in an upcoming show.

Peterson Law Office is Kentucky's most powerful plaintiff's law firm and one of Kentucky's largest law firms with more than 200 attorneys. They handle cases involving car and truck accidents, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, wrongful death, slips and falls, workplace injuries, and more. If you have suffered from an injury in Kentucky that could have and should have been prevented, call Peterson Law Office today.

Peterson Law Office

Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington,

Phone: (859) 469-6390

Website: Lexington Personal Injury Lawyers - Peterson Law Office

