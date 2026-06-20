'Ask the Lawyer' with Peterson Law Office on nursing home abuse this June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — This month's edition of 'Ask the Lawyer' with Peterson Law Office tackles the tough topic of nursing home abuse. Justin Peterson and Masten Childers III separate facts from fiction.

The private practice personal injury law firm was founded by Justin Peterson. Recently, he partnered with the prestigious firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston to significantly expand their personal injury, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse legal resources.