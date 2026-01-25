Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Ask the Lawyer" with Peterson Law Office: What victims of accidents should do

Ask the Lawyer
 In this edition of "Ask the Lawyer," Masten Childers III joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about what victims need to do if they are in an accident, from car crashes to falls.

Peterson Law Office understands that a personal injury can leave a victim with a lifetime of medical bills, pain, and suffering. If you have suffered from a serious injury that was caused by negligence, you may be owed compensation for your damages. From their offices in Lexington and Louisville, they help Kentuckians, from Pikeville to Paducah, get the justice and compensation they deserve. Call now for a free case evaluation.

