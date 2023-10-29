Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

"Ask the Vet" at Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic

'Ask the vet'
download (97).jpg
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 09:30:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jennifer Palumbo visits the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic in Lexington for this edition of "Ask the Vet." Dr. Keri Wynn answers questions about pet problems, from puppies that chew on everything to cats that can't get along. The clinic is located at 3270 Richmond Road. To learn more, call (859) 263-5037 and visit their website https://richmondroadvetclinic.com/. If you have a question for "Ask the Vet," email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!