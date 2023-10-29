"Ask the Vet" at Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jennifer Palumbo visits the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic in Lexington for this edition of "Ask the Vet." Dr. Keri Wynn answers questions about pet problems, from puppies that chew on everything to cats that can't get along. The clinic is located at 3270 Richmond Road. To learn more, call (859) 263-5037 and visit their website https://richmondroadvetclinic.com/. If you have a question for "Ask the Vet," email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv.

