'Ask the Vet:' microchipping, spaying, and pet emergencies

In this month's edition of 'Ask the Vet,' Dr. Kevin Smith, owner of Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group, answers viewers' questions about microchipping pets, spaying and neutering, dealing with pet emergencies, and more.
Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic
3270 Richmond Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 263-5037
Email: office@richmondroadvetclinic.com
Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group I RR Veterinary Clinic
Tates Creek Animal Hospital
4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, #146, Lexington
Phone: (859) 273-1933
Email: tatescreekanimal@gmail.com
Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group I TC Animal Hospital