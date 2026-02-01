Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ask the Vet: Pet dental health tips from Dr. Kevin Smith

Dr. Kevin Smith, Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — February is National Pet Dental Health Month, but dental care should always be a priority for pet owners.

In this edition of Ask the Vet, Jennifer Palumbo visits the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic in Lexington to talk to Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM.

The owner of Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group shares his tips to keep dogs' and cats' teeth healthy and spot the warning signs of dental disease.

Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group Clinics:

Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic
Address: 3720 Richmond Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 263-5037
Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group

Tates Creek Animal Hospital
Address: 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, #146, Lexington
Phone: (859) 273-1933
Website: Tates Creek Animal Hospital | Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group

