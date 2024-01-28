Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith, cold weather issues

'Ask the vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith
dog.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 19:30:01-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and CEO of Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic and Tates Creek Animal Hospital, answers viewers' questions about their pets. This edition deals with cold-weather issues including outdoor dangers, exercise, and more. 

 Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic
     3270 Richmond Road, Lexington
     Phone: (859) 263-5037  
            Website: Veterinary Services - Lexington, KY | Richmond Road Vet Clinic

Tates Creek Animal Hospital
            4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Lexington
           Phone: (859) 273-1933
             Website: Tates Creek Animal Hospital

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!