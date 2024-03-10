Watch Now
'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith of Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic

Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 19:30:03-05

Should you make your own pet food? Should you be worried about your dog's weight? Those are just a few of the questions in this edition of "Ask the Vet." Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and CEO of Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic in Lexington, answers viewers' pet questions. Email your pet questions to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv.

