'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith: pet in pain?

Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group<br/>
 In this edition of 'Ask the Vet,' Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and owner of Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group, is back to answer viewer questions. They include how to tell if your pet is in pain and how to know if a lump on your pet is cause for concern. If you have a question about your pet, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and Dr. Smith may answer it in an upcoming show. 

  Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group
     
     Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic
     Address: 3270 Richmond Road, Lexington
     Phone: (859) 263-5037
     Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group I RR Veterinary Clinic

     Tates Creek Animal Hospital
     Address: 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, #146, Lexington
     Phone: (859) 273-1933
     Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group I TC Animal Hospital

