'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith: Ticks and Fleas

Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group<br/>
'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith: Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and owner of Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group, answers viewers' pet questions in this edition of 'Ask the Vet.' He joins Jennifer Palumbo at the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic to discuss ticks and fleas, bathing pets, bloodwork, and more. If you have a question for Dr. Smith, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and he may answer it in an upcoming show.                                                                                                                                                                                                            
Kentucky Veterinary Practice GroupRichmond Road Veterinary Clinic                                                       
Address: 3270 Richmond Road, Lexington                                       
Phone: (859) 263-5037                                                                               
Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group I RR Veterinary Clinic

