'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith: Ticks and Fleas

'Ask the Vet' with Dr. Kevin Smith: Dr. Kevin Smith, DVM and owner of Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group, answers viewers' pet questions in this edition of 'Ask the Vet.' He joins Jennifer Palumbo at the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic to discuss ticks and fleas, bathing pets, bloodwork, and more. If you have a question for Dr. Smith, email it to bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and he may answer it in an upcoming show.

Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic

Address: 3270 Richmond Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 263-5037

Website: Kentucky Veterinary Practice Group I RR Veterinary Clinic